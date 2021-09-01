Ten goal thriller - but Saints take the spoils

St Andrews United came out on top in this ten goal thriller to notch up their second win of the current league season.

Defences maybe weren’t on top throughout the 90 minutes, but the fans who watched on at the The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground certainly got value for money.

There was absolutely no sign of what was to come with nine of the 10 goals coming after the interval.

The St Andrews United midfield tracks back to make sure there's no way through for Arniston. Pic by Matt Hooper, This is St Andrews.

St Andrews United got off to a great start when new boy Kevin Stanfield raced clear and calmly stroked the ball past Arniston goalie Cameron Dudgeon in the fifth minute.

Saints had another couple of chances in the opening 45 but yet poor finishing meant there was no further scoring by the break.

Fans at were not expecting a glut of goals during the second half.

The first of those goals was an equaliser from Billy Linton when he rose highest to head home.

Fraser Anderson and Matthew Hutchison. Pic by John Stevenson

However, Stanfield restored United’s lead in the 54th minute by converting a superb cross from Kieran Lindsay. He completed his hat-trick moments later by pouncing on a poor clearance.

Those strikes could have knocked the stuffing out of Arniston but the men in maroon pulled a goal back on the hour-mark when Mikey Johnston scored.

The home players were shocked three minutes later when Ty McLean equalised.

St Andrews United rallied and trialist Jaimie Murie made the score 4-3 following good work by Fraser Anderson.

Arniston Rangers equalised for a third time when Ryan Moore smashed the ball past United goalkeeper Kyle Moran in the 85th minute.

The home supporters feared the worst at that stage but their despair turned to joy when referee Andy Strang pointed to the spot after Scott Waterston handled a shot from Lindsay inside the box.

The Arniston captain received a second yellow card for his troubles and Stanfield blasted the penalty kick high into Dudgeon’s net to make the score 5-4.