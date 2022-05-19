The Duke's is on course for the summer

The Duke's has had a series of improvements and investments made to it to help maintain its reputation as one of the area's leading courses

The Duke’s in St Andrews has had a series of improvements made over the past year and those visiting this summer will be able to experience them first hand.

Helping to oversee the works has been Ayden Roberts-Jones who will is celebrating his 20th year as part of the facility.

Roberts-Jones started at the resort as senior PGA assistant in 2002 and is now manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been integral to the continued development of the golf operations and more recently supervising the introduction of a new fleet of buggies.

Roberts-Jones confirmed the completion of a detailed winter maintenance schedule by The Duke’s greenkeeping team, whose numbers have increased by 50 per cent in less than a year.

The programme of works, he explained, also included changes to the par four 10th.

“As well as completing an extensive winter programme of upgrades, the greenkeeping team has also finished tweaking the right-hand side of the fairway of number 10, creating a new landing area which provides different options off the tee,” aid Roberts-Jones.

"It’s exciting – we’re pushing forward with our service delivery and marketing initiatives which include new imagery of the course. It highlights the ambition of the team at The Duke’s to deliver the most manicured golf experience in St Andrews.

“The expansion of the greenkeeping team means the consistency and playability of the course has gone up a notch.

"It means we can maintain each hole more frequently and provide the attention to detail that our guests expect from a five-star resort.”

The Duke’s, a heathland course, has matured since opening 26 years ago, undergoing a detailed revamp in 2006 that included upgraded drainage and bunker changes alongside the unveiling of three stunning closing holes.

It will play a central role in the recently announced Old Course Hotel Pro Am which will bring together championship courses at the home of golf in an exciting format for both amateurs and professionals.