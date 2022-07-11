The work continues at Kennoway

Goalkeeper Kyle Moran has signed for Kennoway

The Treaton Park boss has added a new face, promoted players from the under 20s to the first team and handed fresh deals to existing first team squad members.

In through the door is goalkeeper Kyle Moran who arrives at Kennoway from St Andrews United.

Moran, who is local to the area, is a product of the East Fife community club and has also enjoyed a spell with Dundonald Bluebell before joining Saints.

Griffin has also persuaded the influential Harris Kay to remain at the club.

A Kennoway spokesman said: “Harris was played in a few different roles this past year and scored a couple crucial goals to secure top six for the club ensuring a place in new first division set up.

"Management are again delighted with Harris`s commitment when asked to do a specific role in the team.”

Moving up from the 20s are Jamie McLelland and Logan Young.

Griffin said: "Delighted to have Jim sign up, he has excelled in the 20s and has been a stick out performer for us in the games he was called up in last season.

"He will provide more healthy competition to the squad."

Defender Young is another player who has experience playing in the Kennoway first team last season and joins the senior team from the 20s set-up.