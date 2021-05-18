There's still plenty of work to do, says East Fife boss Darren Young

Darren Young has extended his contract at East Fife until 2023

The boss has this week penned a two year contract extension with the club which will take him into the summer of 2023.

After joining East Fife in June 2017, shortly after leaving Albion Rovers, Young has guided the club to steady progress season after season.

Just five other managers at Scottish clubs have now been in their respective hot seats longer than the 42-year-old.

Young is enjoying his time at Bayview, and believes the infrastructure, and people, at the club make it an exciting place to work.

Young said: “Before I came to the club I spoke with a few people and they all said East Fife do things the right way, especially when it comes to the players.

"And that’s from the board right down to the volunteers, it’s just a very well run family club where everybody wants to help out.

"That’s massive, especially in this day and age when clubs are chopping and changing all the time.

"They’re one of the best part-time clubs out there for the way they look after the boys and the way they’re run.

"From our point of view, we’ve been getting things in like the GPS vests and we’re trying to get sports scientists on board. It’s these things that make the difference.

"The club has been helping us out and finding the resources to do that.”

East Fife set out at the beginning of the campaign to challenge to get into the top four but fell short by a narrow margin in the final game before the split.

Getting into those play-offs, and building on the positive performances across last season, is still a scratch that needs to be itched at East Fife for Young.

"Results wise, and how we’ve done in cup competitions, it’s been great,” he said.

"We got to the last 16 of the Scottish for the first time in a while and got out of the league cup section for the first time as well.

"The big one is now getting to the play-offs.

"But, instead of being a yo-yo club, we’re now challenging for those play-offs at the right end.”