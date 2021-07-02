Thornton Hibs 0-2 Hill of Beath
In a game of few chances, Hill o' Beath took two of theirs to win this pre-season friendly match at Memorial Park.
Their first goal came in the 26th minute when Lewis Elder pounced on the loose ball after Michael Watt's effort had been parried by Callum Doran.
The only goal of the second-half was from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, awarded after Dean McMillan was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Watt.
Although Doran got a hand to the ball, Lee Reid's strike was too firmly hit for the Hibs keeper to keep it out.
Thornton Hibs: Doran, Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, McNeish, Mackie, Hepburn, Garry Thomson jnr, Garry Thomson snr, Rolland.
Subs: McIntosh, Coleman, McWatt, Ferguson, Ormiston, Millar.
Hill of Beath Hawthorn: Ferguson, Grieve, Wilkie, M.Watt, Harrower, Kelly, Luke, Gibson, Connelly, Elder, Kirby.
Subs: Grierson, Reid, Mitchell, Leishman, Galloway, D.Watt, Kinninmonth, Adamson.