Thornton Hibs 0-2 Hill of Beath

Their first goal came in the 26th minute when Lewis Elder pounced on the loose ball after Michael Watt's effort had been parried by Callum Doran.

The only goal of the second-half was from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, awarded after Dean McMillan was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Watt.

Although Doran got a hand to the ball, Lee Reid's strike was too firmly hit for the Hibs keeper to keep it out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornton's Ben Rolland in possession

Thornton Hibs: Doran, Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, McNeish, Mackie, Hepburn, Garry Thomson jnr, Garry Thomson snr, Rolland.

Subs: McIntosh, Coleman, McWatt, Ferguson, Ormiston, Millar.

Hill of Beath Hawthorn: Ferguson, Grieve, Wilkie, M.Watt, Harrower, Kelly, Luke, Gibson, Connelly, Elder, Kirby.