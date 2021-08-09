Understrength Hibs dig deep to advance in the cup

Jamie McNeish is pursued by Alex Chingwalu

Thornton went into this Alex Jack Cup cup-tie understaffed, able to name just one substitute, goalkeeper, Callum Doran.

So full marks go to Craig Gilbert's players who turned in a very gutsy performance with their reward being a trip to take on Tweedmouth Rangers in the second round.

Garry Thomson snr put the Hibs ahead in the 20th minute with a stunning free-kick before the students equalised through Hamish McLeod.