Understrength Hibs dig deep to advance in the cup
Heriot Watt University….1Thornton Hibs………..…..2
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:41 pm
Thornton went into this Alex Jack Cup cup-tie understaffed, able to name just one substitute, goalkeeper, Callum Doran.
So full marks go to Craig Gilbert's players who turned in a very gutsy performance with their reward being a trip to take on Tweedmouth Rangers in the second round.
Garry Thomson snr put the Hibs ahead in the 20th minute with a stunning free-kick before the students equalised through Hamish McLeod.
Thornton regained the lead in the 65th minute goalkeeper Jordan Millar’s long ball upfield finding Darren Ormiston 25 yards from goal whose deflected shot found the net.