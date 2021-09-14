Understrength Kennoway grind out another derby win

Daryl Falconer is in the thick of the action for Kennoway. Pic courtesy Eilidh Black

After last week’s derby day success against St Andrews, KSH welcomed Lochore to Treaton Park in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round.

Kennoway were hampered by a number of absentees, striker Bryce was deployed at left full back.

Inside the first minute a long ball from the Lochore defence caught out the Kennoway rearguard allowing Leslie to run through before slipping the ball wide.

Another chance for Leslie brought out a save from Warrender as KSH struggled to find any fluency in their play early on.

The best chance for the home side in the first half saw Payne and Falconer link the play before the latter saw his shot drift wide of the target.

Whatever was said at half time saw a vast improvement for KSH.

The midfield were getting on the ball more and Payne was more involved in an attacking sense.

The striker collected a pass from Cooper wide on the left, he drove into the penalty area before coming inside and firing a low shot from 15 yards into the bottom corner.

Lochore almost hit back straight away when a free kick from the left landed inside the box for Anderson to blaze the ball over the bar from six yards.

Kennoway secured their place in the next round of the cup when Bryce won a tackle on the left. He played the ball inside to Watson who slid the ball into Falconer on the edge of the area. The striker took a touch then guided an unstoppable shot into the top corner past the helpless Wotherspoon.

There was a late flurry of pressure from Lochore and on another day they might well have grabbed a goal.

KSH: Warrender, Mair, Couper, Hughes, Bryce, Watson, Balmer Kay, Cooper, Payne, Falconer.

Subs: Brand, Roberts.