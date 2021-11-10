United show signs of recovery in Rosyth draw

St Andrews goalkeeper Kyle Moran claims the ball with Nik Rendall looking on. Pic by John Stevenson

Saints boss Barry Cockburn had spoken in midweek about the need to match Rosyth for the full 90 minutes in their meeting at the weekend.

Seven days previously the two played each other with Saints showing positive signs in glimpses but ultimately losing out 5-2.

On Saturday Cockburn got his wish, United much improved.

Rosyth opened the scoring when Regan Lumsden’s left-footed shot beat Kyle Moran.

Home ‘keeper Jarrett Macaulay made a good block from an Evan Stanfield effort but was eventually beaten in the 29th minute when Jake Grady raced clear of the defence before picking his sport in a very calm manner.

The action was raging from end-to-end and Rosyth’s Tam Hampson struck the top of Moran’s crossbar before United shocked the hosts by taking the lead in the 39th minute.

Sawers made a good break up the left wing and his cross towards the near post was deflected into the net by Rosyth captain Garry Leighton.

St Andrews United led at the interval but the visiting supporters were worried about increased levels of Rosyth pressure during the second half.

Rosyth’s forwards started the second half in determined fashion as another shot clipped Moran’s bar.

Saints really started to feel the pressure with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Moran was made to work on several occasions but he had no chance when Lumsden found the bottom right-hand corner of his net with a perfectly struck free kick from 20 yards in the 81st minute.

Rosyth then earned another free-kick close to the United penalty area as the game headed for injury time.

The visitors feared the worst when Lumsden lined up his last shot of the afternoon.

Thankfully, the ball hit the fence behind Moran’s goal as the free kick was wasted and the St Andrews United players were able to claim a well-earned draw when the final whistle sounded.