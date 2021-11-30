We need your support, East Fife skipper tells fans

East Fife skipper Kevin Smith wants the club's fans to throw their support behind the players this weekend. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The Fifers return to Bayview on Saturday for the first time since manager Darren Young left the club and the side were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Banks O’ Dee.

Fife skipper Smith is making no excuses for recent performances, admitting it simply hasn’t been good enough.

Regardless, the players need all the help they can get to dig them out of their rut and the striker believes Fife fans can play their part by roaring them on against Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

The Wasps are one of the clubs East Fife have in their sights as the bottom of the league side looks to claw back ground on those above them.

Smith believes the weekend presents a great opportunity to kick-start the current campaign.

"We need to let the Banks O’ Dee game hurt first, it's good when you have a bad result to let it affect you,” said the captain.

"It needs to hurt in order for us to get good performances in the league.

"We have to get the three points and start moving up the table because we’re now five points adrift.

"With the group of players we have, we shouldn’t be in that position.

"Every game is a cup final when you’re bottom of the league and it’s similar to the Clyde game, where we weren’t able to get the result.

"We'll be looking at Alloa, who have been having a difficult time, trying to make Bayview a fortress and get the fans on our side.

"We need everyone to stick together to help us get climbing that table.”

Smith concedes that the build up to the cup defeat had been difficult with Young losing his job in the days before.

Despite that, he says there were no excuses for the manner of the 2-1 loss.

He said: “It’s been a tough week, first with the manager losing his job and now this (the cup defeat).

"It’s not been good enough from everyone involved at the club.

"We’ve let the fans down, we’ve let ourselves down and let our families down.

"It’s quite embarrassing really.