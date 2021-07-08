West Ham at the Home of Golf ahead of new season

International and leading club sides alike regularly arrive in the town to make the most of the facilities at the university and elsewhere, including the west sands beach, of course made famous by the famous Chariots of Fire scene.

English Premier League club West Ham have been in town and this week posted a series of photographs on their club website of them being put through their paces in pre-season by manager Davie Moyes and his coaches.

After a Sunday evening flight, the boss wasted no time in putting the players to work.

Michail Antonio and Mark Noble head off for a cycle around the Old Course. Pic courtesy West Ham FC

Following a gruelling first day on Monday, which saw the players undertake the beach run, then a football session followed by a second running exercise, they were straight back at it on Tuesday.

The squad, made up of first team and younger players, worked through some football drills ahead of Friday's opening friendly against Dundee.

Following a beach run on the iconic west sands beach, the next day brought about a spin on two wheels as the team headed out around the world-famous Old Course for a cycle.

The club said: “It was the ideal start to the schedule for the players, who are stepping up their preparations for the start of the new campaign with intensive training days in Scotland.”

Davie Moyes and hos coaching side are in town to prepare West Ham for the season ahead. Pic courtesy of West Ham FC