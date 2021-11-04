Win a pair of cinch SPFL tickets to East Fife vs Airdrieonians courtesy of Papa John’s

You can attend East Fife's next home game for free by entering our competition

Currently in its second year as official delivery and takeaway partner of the cinch SPFL, the pizza delivery chain is giving Scottish football fans a chance to grab a slice of the action and see their team play for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 season.

After a season like no other, fans have finally returned to stadiums across Scotland to cheer on their beloved club.

While the roar of the terraces off the pitch has highlighted the importance of supporters to football stadiums, action on the pitch continues to be fiercely competitive across all four divisions.

Scottish football remains a fantastic day out and the perfect way to bring communities together.

Papa John’s is proud to be giving fans the chance to catch their team live as we move into the middle part of the season.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of home tickets, simply answer the following question: Who scored East Fife's first goal in their last home game against Dumbarton.

Please send all entries to [email protected] no later than 9am on Wednesday, November 10.

Entrants must provide their own name, phone number, email address and the name of their guest to be in with a chance of winning.