Young Levenmouth volunteers hailed

East Fife Community Football Club works with youngsters from 18 months to adults aged 80, providing safe and fun-filled surroundings in which children and adults of all ages can play sport and socialise.

Mental health issues and curbs on social contact caused by Covid-19 rules are also a key part of the group's work, as it reaches into the community via school visits, after-school clubs, weekend clubs or adult classes to encourage more involvement in activity and sporting pursuits.

Young leaders, Jack Baker, Marley Harrow, Ellie Gray and Ryan Lowe are all involved after joining a volunteer programme at the club around eight months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Baker, Marley Harrow, Ellie Gray and Ryan Lowe

"They have been helping with the planning sessions and delivering to the very young ones," said community performance manager Alan Lowe.

The group had been involved with a squad featuring young football enthusiasts with autism and "confidence had gone through the roof," he added.

The four were presented with in-house framed certificates to acknowledge their commitment.

"That's a very positive note and I think they deserve a lot of credit," said Alan.