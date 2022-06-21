Youngsters rewarded with fresh deals

Youngsters Murray Black and Sean Cunningham turned heads with their performances in the club’s under 20 side last season, both finding themselves on the around the first XI towards the end of the campaign.

The Treaton Park management are keen to see both build on their progression so have this week handed fresh contracts to the duo.

Black pushed on through the under 20s and became a fixture in the first team last season and Cunningham slotted in comfortably in defence, as well as in midfield, as the season finished on a positive note.