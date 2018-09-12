Inverkeithing HS - 0-2 St Andrews Utd

Playing with the strong breeze, Saints had a decent chance in the first minute when unmarked Michael Fleming had a free header off a corner but his effort went wide of goal.

Play immediately switched to Saints’ goalmouth where Inverkeithing had a shot, directly in front of goal, diverted over the bar by an alert Lee Wilson.

Saints were now in control but had difficulty in adjusting their chips forward to the front players and quite a few were overhit because of the tail wind.

Despite that, they did create many chances and six or seven corners, but the final efforts were poor and came to nothing.

Cunningham looked like he was going to score but his effort was easily covered by the home keeper.

Jack Wilson had a shot in 26 minutes but the local goalie palmed it over the top.

Saints finally got their reward in 32 minutes for their pressure when Jack Wilson was fouled just outside the area.

The same player converted with a good shot low to the keeper’s left.

Saints continued to create but just couldn’t add to their total.

Three minutes from the break a rare attack by Inverkeithing forced a corner.

The resultant header was wide of target.

The second half continued with Saints pressing forward but attacks broke down close to the final area but it looked only a matter of time before Saints would score again.

The home team had several breaks during the second half but Saints defence more than held them at bay.

On 65 minutes Honeyman broke clear on the right by-line.

His good low cross was met perfectly by substitute Falconer who fired it home for the second goal.

Saints: L Wilson, Rendall (Falconer), McDonald, Quinn(Blaney), M Fleming, McInnes, Page, Ritchie, J Wilson (Tabwenga), Cunningham, Honeyman.