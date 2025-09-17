Irvine no more in Challenge Cup as Shippy sink them on penalties

Ryan Hughes scored both of Shippy's goals last weekend (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

To describe Burntisland Shipyard’s progression to the Challenge Cup third round last weekend as “dramatic” would surely be an underestimate of the rollercoaster ride which unfolded in their home tie against Irvine Victoria at Recreation Park last Saturday.

The hosts took the lead in the second minute when Ryan Hughes slid the ball under Ritchie McGregor-Ure.

Vics equalised on six minutes when Dale McClelland’s shot beat Ryan Couser with the aid of a huge deflection off Matty Robertson.

Shipyard regained the lead on the stroke of half-time as Hughes scored his second after running clear of the Irvine defence.

Shippy missed a glorious chance in the 79th minute when Jack Hopton crossed to Michael Gibb, whose miscued header hit the bar. Gibby got up off the ground and poked the loose ball towards goal, but agonisingly for Shipyard the ball hit the base of the post and was cleared.

The visitors won a penalty with eight minutes remaining after Robertson’s challenge inside the area. Adam stepped up and saw his strike saved by Couser who dived low to his left and held the ball.

Into penalties and the first kick by Shippy’s Hunter was saved, handing Vics the advantage with Adam, Sean McIlroy and Aidan Boon all netting.

Robertson, Millar and Darrell Anthony all found the net for Shippy before Couser saved Youssef Daouichy’s attempt.

Kai Beard netted the fifth penalty to put Shippy ahead and with the pressure now on Trousdale to keep the tie alive, he was unable to beat Couser who made his third penalty save of the day.

After the match, Shippy assistant manager Barry Brockie told club media: “I was really pleased with the first half as we scored a couple of goals and created numerous chances.

"However, the second half was disappointing as we let them dominate for a period.

"We did improve later in the game as young Jack was causing them problems down the right hand side and his deliveries were excellent.”

Shippy, seventh in the East of Scotland Football League second division table with nine points from six matches, continue their league campaign at home to Kennoway Star Hearts this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.