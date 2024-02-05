'It looked like we came to the highlands for a day out' - East Fife boss slams gutless second half in Elgin City loss

East Fife boss Greig McDonald (Photo: Alan Murray)

Brian Cameron’s goal just before half time was enough to seal the three points for the Borough Briggs’ strugglers, and under pressure McDonald called out his side’s second half performance in particular.

He told East Fife TV: “Elgin City looked like a team fighting for their lives and we looked like a team that came to the highlands for a nice wee day out. We lost the battle and that cost us the game.”I am fuming and we had a good honest discussion about it. I’ve taken the heat before but not for this – a good number in the dressing room didn’t do enough and have to have a look at themselves.

"I won’t sugar coat the second half, we simply didn’t play well enough. I thought we were second to every ball and there wasn’t enough urgency. We let the travelling fans down.”

Fifers’ icon McDonald, who took over as manager in October 2022, added: “Elgin have a good home record. It is no disgrace to come here and get beat but I thought the performance simply wasn’t up to scratch.

"We didn’t start well and we weathered a storm for the opening period. We then grew into the game and looked a threat but we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

"And at that point you think that you are looking good but we concede a goal just before half time which is criminal.

"We have defended the corner kicks and free kicks well against the wind but we switch off one minute before the break and we know that the first goal is so important in this league.”

East Fife were one of the pre-season favourites for the League Two title after last season’s promotion pay-off semi-final defeat, but the campaign so far has been a huge disappointment with the Bayview languishing in mid-table.

Fans took to social media after the match to vent their frustrations.

One said: “His time is simply up.” Another added: “That has to be that I think.” A third simply commented: “Shambolic.”