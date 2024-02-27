Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers' 2-1 league win at Ayr United last Saturday (Pic by Dave Johnston)

Murray, 42, whose second-placed side trail United by just a single point with 12 matches remaining ahead of tonight’s home game against Greenock Morton, told the Fife Free Press that securing Raith a spot in the top flight for the first time since way back in the 1996-97 season would mean the world to him.

"It's going to be really difficult,” Murray said. "United are still favourites in my opinion.

"I would rather be a point ahead than a point behind, that's for sure.

"And they've got to play us up at Tannadice. So it is all in United's favour still, but we'll always keep battling away and believe in ourselves.

"And if we manage to do it (win the league), whatever way that is, as a team and as a town and a community, it really would be amazing.

"For Rangers and Celtic to be bowling up at Stark's Park at least two times a season, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, all these teams.

"We'd be there on merit. We would obviously have a really, really tough season, that's for sure.

"Every single week it would be slightly different from what we're doing this season.

"Every point would be so, so precious and we probably couldn't be as attacking as we were, we'd need to be a bit more smart in defensive areas.

"It's been a long time since it happened so if we can try and break that this year then great. If we don't, then I firmly believe that in years to come then Raith Rovers will definitely have built a platform and built the fundamentals to be a team that's challenging pretty regularly."

Raith have been involved in several entertaining games this season which has also earned them plenty of plaudits from across the Scottish football spectrum.

Once the home game against Dougie Imrie’s in form Morton side is out of the way, Murray’s team will be live on BBC Scotland for their next league game at Arbroath this Friday night with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The gaffer added: "It gives me satisfaction that we're putting on a great product. Not to blow our own trumpet too much, but I think people look forward to seeing Raith play at the moment because of the way we're playing.