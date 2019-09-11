It’s a squad game for Darren Young’s East Fife

East Fife hit the top of League One on Saturday thanks to their undefeated start to the new season.

The amount of points picked up has been helped by boss Darren Young having a settled starting 11 - but he says the players left kicking their heels on bench are playing an equally important role.

There’s plenty of experience and quality on the Bayview sidelines, with Danny Denholm, Craig Watson, Brett Long and Kevin Smith amongst those being left out.

All could come in and the team wouldn’t be weakened.

Boss Young said: “We’re really happy with how it’s all going just now.

“One of the big things for me is the strength of the squad and you can see the guys we’re having to leave on the bench.

“They don’t want to be there but are just getting on with it and helping push those in the team on.

“They’re playing a big part too.”

Young was delighted with his side at the weekend as they returned from Forfar’s Station Park with all three points.

Few teams manage that, Jim Weir’s side having a formidable home record.

“That’s the fourth or fifth time this season we’ve gone behind and then came back to take something, said Young.

“So at half time we knew we could do it because we create so many chances.”

Young will be hoping his side can get their noses in front first this Saturday when they travel to meet Montrose.

It may be top against bottom, but the Bayview boss knows the threat Mo possess.

He added: “We had some hard games against Montrose last season with not much in them.”

Chris Duggan is likely to be out for a few weeks while Kyle Bell also remains sidelined for the weekend.