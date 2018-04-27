It’s crunch time for ‘Port as play-off race heats up

There is a massive East Premier League match tomorrow when promotion-chasers Haddington and Tayport meet at Millfield.

Musselburgh and Fauldhouse are expected to occupy the top two spots come the end of the campaign, with ‘Port and tomorrow’s opponents both vying for the play-off spot, league reconstruction notwithstanding.

The Canniepairt men and the Hi-Hi sit second and third at the moment, on 42 points, but Haddington have three games in hand.

Tayport beat old rivals Downfield on Wednesday, so will travel south in confident mood.

The team was boosted by the return of Alan Tulleth midweek and he lit up the game with a fantastic opening goal (report on page 55).

Boss Charlie King said: “Poor preparation led to a very lacklustre performance.

“However, a clean sheet and the three points along with substitutions at the right times, adding a much needed urgency to the game, gave us the points and the confidence to go into what is clearly a tough game away at Haddington.

“I think only two defeats in league since November, albeit a lot of draws, is not a bad habit to be in.”

Kick-off is at 2.30pm.