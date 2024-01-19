Top flight Dundee’s decision not to recall Shaun Byrne from his season-long loan at Raith Rovers has gone down well with Stark’s Park gaffer Ian Murray, who has praised the player’s experience, work-rate and ability on the ball.

Shaun Byrne has added solidity to Raith's midfield

Kirkcaldy-born defensive midfielder Byrne, 30, has played a total of 23 matches for Raith this season.

So he has been a vital cog in the wheel of a second-placed Raith side bidding to reach Scotland’s top division for the first time since 1997.

Boss Murray told RaithTV: "We are delighted Shaun's here which is great. He showed desire to be here in the summer, he wanted to be here after the January clause that we had and we wanted him here.

"It was a no brainer for us. It's also really important to try and keep consistency within your squad, especially in central areas.

"Shaun brings a wealth of experience to our team. With that he brings really, really good quality on the ball, he communicates.

"A bit like Kyle (recent Raith loan signing Kyle Turner) in that respect in terms of that he's a winner, he wants to win games.

"He's not happy playing second fiddle. We talk about hunger and desire within footballers and Shaun's got all that."