'It was a peach': Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin hails stunning winner at Dunbar United

In a week that their squad was boosted by key men Lee Schiavone, Andy McDonald, Cammy Muirhead, Stuart Cargill, Jason Watson and Ross Balmer all signing contract extensions, Glenrothes FC increased the ‘feelgood factor’ with a 2-1 win at Dunbar United last Saturday.

Goals in each half courtesy of Cargill’s deflected free-kick and McDonald’s stunning volley into the top corner from a corner five minutes from full-time saw off a Dunbar side who had levelled at 1-1 through Gregor Goldie before having Willis Hare shown a straight red card for kicking out on 33 minutes.

Delighted Glens co-boss John Martin, whose side are now eighth with 28 points from 20 matches, said: “The confidence is quite high just now and we’ve picked up some good results.

"To go to Dunbar and get three points is a great result.

"It was very tight all the way through and our second goal was an absolute peach from Andy. He hit it as sweet as a nut.

"We deserved it as we were pushing for the last ten or 15 minutes.

"I thought we were in full control, especially in the second half.

“Myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) thought about maybe changing it but we had to try and believe, be patient and think that goal would come and it did, so we’re really happy with that.”

Glenrothes host fifth-placed Haddington Athletic in the league this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Martin said: “With the confidence we have just now and the points we’re getting, there’s no reason why we can’t take three points from that game as well. That would put us level on points with them.”

On the fact that six players re-signed with Glens at training last week, the co-gaffer added: “The guys committing themselves to the club again is excellent.

"It only leaves us a couple who have not signed for next season.

"And that allows myself and Kev to maybe go out and add a wee bit more quality to the quality we’ve already got and increase the squad for next year.

"It’s a good place to be. You know football can change very quickly, but at this moment in time we’re going good and there’s a good feeling round about the club.

"We’re going in the right direction and long may it continue.”