'It was a total shock': Raith Rovers' Euan Murray assesses Neill Collins' recent departure for California

Neill Collins quit Scotland for a new job in California last month (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray has spoken of the complete disbelief felt by he and his team-mates at the sudden departure of manager Neill Collins to US outfit Sacramento Republic on December 21.

Collins, 41, had only been in post at Raith for 16 weeks when he was snared by Sacramento, with Rovers bringing in ex-Aberdeen boss Barry Robson as his replacement.

"It was a total surprise to the players,” said Murray, 30. “Neill had obviously come in and he'd made a big impression with the players in terms of implementing a change of style compared to what we were used to under Ian Murray.

"Then Pottsy (John Potter and Micky (Colin Cameron) took over for a period of time and they had their way of doing things.

Euan Murray (left) and his Raith team-mates were stunned by ex-boss Neill Collins' recent departure (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"Neill came in and had a pretty clear way of how he wanted to play. And I felt as if - although it was taking time to get there - there were starting to be signs that we were getting used to his way of playing and what he was expecting us from each individual role in different formations.

"So for the news to break after a win that he was going to leave, it was a shock for everyone.

"But I've been in football long enough to know that that's the game we're in, these things can happen.

"If Neill felt that it was a move that was going to benefit his career and for his family's sake as well, you can't begrudge anyone that.

"It's a short career. For me and the other experienced guys in the team, it's important that we pick the younger guys up again and go on.

"The club have acted fairly swiftly in bringing in the new manager and I'm sure over the piece of time it will be a successful appointment as well.

"We are now getting used to the way Barry wants to play. It will be different from Neill Collins, everything will change again.

"There have been a lot of changes but ultimately the message is that these things can't be used for excuses in not picking up points.

"I wouldn't say the new manager was quiet in his first week, but I think he was more sitting back and observing the first couple of days.

"I think over the piece of time we'll see there will be differences. One thing I know is that he's really, really big on running which every manager is. That's the way of the game nowadays.

"For me the early messages that have been drummed into us is about making sure that every single person is running at their maximum which you expect anyway.

"It is early doors for formations and the way of playing. I think that will develop over time.”

Raith continue their William Hill Championship campaign at Greenock Morton this Sunday in a 3pm kick-off.