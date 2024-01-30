Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrate after completing remarkable turnaround by beating Arniston Rangers 5-3 (Pics Julie Russell)

Trailing to Arniston goals by Mikey Hamilton and Aaron Laidlaw (2), the YM hit back to win with strikes by Tyler McKenzie, Jack Wilson, Lewis Elder, Craig Brand and John Smith.

"We just had too many people off their game in the first half and Arniston are a good side,” Ness told the Fife Free Press. “I was very impressed with the way they played in the first half, especially going forward with two very good wingers and a centre forward who’s very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They were better than us. It didn’t help that we weren’t at it or our attitude wasn’t right. So there were a few choice words spoken in the dressing room at half-time.

John Smith scores from penalty spot to make it 5-3

"We had set the guys up with a game plan and we didn’t feel they had carried that out in any way, shape or form in the first half.

"We were poor, we were off it so much and it was probably our poorest performance for a number of years. We asked them to get their act together, go out, win the second half and then see what would happen.

"We were excellent in the second half. I know we won 5-3 but it probably could have been a couple more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyler scored with his first touch after coming on and it got us going. You could see the belief starting to come back to the players and straight away they were on the attack again. We got another quick goal and there was a massive shift.

Tyler McKenzie scores K & D's first goal against Arniston

"As much as the players deserve massive criticism for their first half performance, they deserve massive credit for the way they kept going in the second half.

"We worked harder than Arniston, we pressed them higher up the park, used the ball better than them, took our chances but missed a couple as well. We thoroughly deserved our win. It was the most bizarre game I’ve ever been involved in.”

K & D, seventh with 26 points from 16 matches, have a home league game against 13th-placed Heriot-Watt University this Saturday which kicks off at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ness said: “We played Heriot-Watt at the tail end of last year and for me they’re the best footballing side we've played in this league.

Craig Brand celebrates goal number four for hosts

"They were excellent on the astroturf through at the Oriam, with good players who use the ball well, are well coached and well organised.

"They were fantastic but we came away with a 2-1 win that day.

"It will be interesting to see how Heriot-Watt adapt to a smaller park, a grass park at Denfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a tough game but we are definitely going into it with lots of confidence.

"I think maybe the warning signs of: ‘If we’re not at it’ then what happened in the first half on Saturday can happen.

"So we’ve got to be better than that.