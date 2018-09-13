It wasn’t pretty, but Saints knew how to win

St Andrews United’s players have earned praise from boss Andy Brown for their game management skills at the weekend.

Saints came up against managerless Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts away from home on Saturday and returned to Barnetts Park with a 2-0 win.

But they certainly had to work for the three points, Swifts’s seige mentality and determination not to suffer another heavy loss this campaign making life tough for United.

Manager Brown was pleased to see his young players adapt and not grow frustrated.

“The game was very similar to the Scotland game during the week,” he said.

“We were really good but came up against a team who were trying everything not to lose goals.

“They didn’t want to come out and play at all.

“We could maybe have been a bit more clinical and had a good chance in the first minute.

“If we’d scored that things could have been a bit different.

“But the boys did well and all worked really hard on their shape and trying to break them down.”

Brown has added to his squad this week, bringing in highly rated young defender Oliver Fleming from Berwick Rangers.

Fleming stands at over 6’3 but Brown has said he won’t automatically walk straight into the starting XI.

“We have good competition around the squad and nobody’s place is certain,” said the manager.

“Jack Wilson scored a hat-trick last weekend and was joking with me afterwards that he still might not start the next week.

“That’s what we want.”

Saints are without a game this weekend but are hoping to find an available side for a bounce fixture.

They had been set to face Kennoway Star Hearts in a friendly until the Treaton Park side parted ways with manager Craig Johnstone this week.