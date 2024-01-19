Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hasn’t ruled out signing more new players for the Scottish Championship title challengers during the January transfer window, but admits that if defensive reinforcements are made that it will be either a centre-half or a full-back who is brought in and not both.

Ian Murray may add defensive cover this month (Pic by Dave Johnston)

So far during this month, the Kirkcaldy outfit have added midfielder Kyle Turner on loan from Ross County until the end of the season, but the loss of centre-back Dan O’Reilly to Partick Thistle means that Rovers may add to their rearguard options.

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We don’t have huge, massive resources to go out and just splash out, signing full-backs and centre-halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If we go in a defensive area it will be one or the other. We know Liam Dick can play centre-half, we know Scott Brown can play centre-half, but that’s not their primary positions so defensive area might be something we look at as we go into the last wee bit of the transfer window.

“At the start of January I’d said to the club: ‘if we leave the window as we entered it, I’m happy, I’m fine’.

"Because we always feel we might lose players as well.

"But if there’s something that pops up for us that we really like we can do it.

"We’re not in a position where we can’t do it but again, it’s always down to finances at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Is it worth it? Is it the right type of player? Is it the right type of guy to come into our group?