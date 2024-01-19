'It will be one defensive position or the other, not both': Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals his January transfer window plans
So far during this month, the Kirkcaldy outfit have added midfielder Kyle Turner on loan from Ross County until the end of the season, but the loss of centre-back Dan O’Reilly to Partick Thistle means that Rovers may add to their rearguard options.
Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We don’t have huge, massive resources to go out and just splash out, signing full-backs and centre-halves.
"If we go in a defensive area it will be one or the other. We know Liam Dick can play centre-half, we know Scott Brown can play centre-half, but that’s not their primary positions so defensive area might be something we look at as we go into the last wee bit of the transfer window.
“At the start of January I’d said to the club: ‘if we leave the window as we entered it, I’m happy, I’m fine’.
"Because we always feel we might lose players as well.
"But if there’s something that pops up for us that we really like we can do it.
"We’re not in a position where we can’t do it but again, it’s always down to finances at the end of the day.
"Is it worth it? Is it the right type of player? Is it the right type of guy to come into our group?
"So there is potential that there could be something but equally if we leave this window as we are I’m very happy.”