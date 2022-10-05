'It would be good to make more memories' - Raith Rovers ace Scott Brown wants SPFL Trust Trophy glory for club again

Scott Brown with SPFL Trust Trophy at Hampden (Pic by Craig Watson)

Tuesday’s Hampden Park draw for the fourth round of this season’s competition handed Raith a home tie against fellow Championship side Morton on the weekend of December 10 and 11 and Brown is optimistic about their prospects.

“Obviously we’re pleased to get a home draw,” Brown told the Fife Free Press.

"We know Morton’s going to be a tough game but, listen, it’s one we’ll be trying to win and get into the quarter-finals hopefully.

"Obviously I wasn’t at Raith last season when they won it. The boys have told me how good a day it was when they won and obviously it’s memories that they’ll have for the rest of their lives.

"It’s not often you get a chance to win a trophy, especially being a player in Scotland outside the Old Firm.

"It would be good to make more memories this season hopefully. The club have always done well in the competition, winning it three times in the last 10 years which is really good for a club like Raith and hopefully we can carry that on.”

Leaving the part-time ranks at Peterhead – where he made over 200 appearances in six years – was a bold move by Brown as he joined Ian Murray’s Raith revolution on a two-year deal this summer.

"I think my time in part-time football had run its course,” Brown said. “I always knew that after that season I wanted to go back to full-time and when I heard the manager at Raith was interested I was pretty set that was where I wanted to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had obviously played against his Airdrie teams a few times and been given a few harsh lessons by the Airdrie team to be fair when we were at Peterhead.

"So I kind of knew that the way he wanted to play would suit my style of play and obviously so far I think I’ve done pretty well.

"Losing five and winning three league games so far, we know we need to do better in the next quarter and hopefully we can.

"We are trying to address the situations that I think we can improve on. I don’t think it’s a secret that scoring goals has been a weakness of ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working hard to try and rectify that. We’ve got a good chance this Saturday against Cove but we know it’s going to be a tough game.

"It’s a game that we need to be ready for but we fancy our chances of winning.

"I look round the dressing room and we’ve got loads of talent but talent can only get you so far, we need to continue to work hard.

"I think we’ll start getting the breaks in front of goal if we can keep working Monday to Friday on what we’re doing and hopefully things will turn for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not just a simple case of the strikers. We have other players like myself that can chip in with goals.

"It might be one of those seasons where the goals are spread about rather than the main striker.

"Jamie Gullan’s obviously been injured and Kyle (Connell) has come in and done really well but it’s going to be a team effort.

"We’ve obviously got Lewis Vaughan coming back at some point hopefully. But we know we need to be pretty patient with him coming back after four knee injuries, that is going to be pretty difficult for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be more ruthless in both boxes. We need to make sure that if we are getting chances we’re taking them and we’re getting as many clean sheets as possible.