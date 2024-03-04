Stuart Cargill (left), pictured with Glenrothes FC chairman Pete McQuade, cleaned up at the club's awards night last summer, winning Player of the Year prizes in the First Team, Fans’, Players’ and Manager categories as well as the golden boot for being top goalscorer

"For a man of Stuart’s experience to be shouting abuse at one of their players is a bit disappointing,” Glens co-boss John Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette.

"We had lost a goal early doors and I think Stuart’s reaction was just down to frustration. I don’t know exactly what was said between the two players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Stuart may get a long term ban, maybe as much as ten games. But we don’t know, we just need to see what the referee’s report says and what the league come back to us with.

"It’s a big blow because he’s been banging in the goals for us. It’s not what we’re needing.

"I think we’re going to have to go in front of the league board and Stuart will have to explain himself. We’ll see what comes out of that.

"To be fair the other boys battled well for 80 minutes but just switched off near the end again and lost two late goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had taken an early lead through Ryan Cameron at Warout Stadium before Cargill’s straight red card, as Glens suffered two major blows in their bid to move further clear of the East of Scotland League Premier Division relegation zone.

But, incredibly, Glenrothes then scored three times before half-time through Fionn McLeod-Kay (2) and Jordan McKenzie, before making it 4-1 with Jay Bridgeford’s strike a minute into the second half.

However, goals by Scott, Jardine and Cameron’s second pinched a draw for the tenth-placed visitors and moved Glens onto 16 points from 19 matches, three points above the danger area.

Glens’ fellow co-manager Kev Smith said post match: “If you had offered me a draw after ten minutes – down to ten men and a goal behind – I would have snatched your hand off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, to end up drawing after losing two goals in the last minute was heartbreaking.

"I’m gutted and frustrated for the boys.

"Obviously we had to make a few changes late on as some boys had run themselves into the ground but I felt we were seeing the game out well and then we lost two free-kicks on either side in the last minute and Tynecastle scored from both.

“We were so close and I think we deserved to win, but credit to Tynecastle. They didn’t give up and snatched a point in the end.”

Smith admitted his team had been “miles off it” in the early stages with Tynecastle deserving their 1-0 lead, although Glens had then settled, playing on the counter attack and largely impressing before the nightmare ending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenrothes continue their league campaign with a home fixture against Musselburgh Athletic this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.

It looks like being a difficult encounter for Glens, as Athletic won this season’s earlier fixture between the sides 4-1 at their place on August 26.

"It will be a tough game for us again,” Martin added. “Every game is tough in this league to be honest.

"But when we went down to 10 men on Saturday I thought we played absolutely brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we controlled the game, even with being a guy short.