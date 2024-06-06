Ross Matthews has been on Raith Rovers' books since 2012 (Pic Raith Rovers)

After signing a new one-year contract at Raith Rovers, co-captain Ross Matthews has stated he reckons that the Kirkcaldy outfit is ‘a club on the rise’.

Matthews, 28, who first joined Raith as a youth way back in 2013 and is entering his testimonial year, is 30th in the all-time Raith appearance list having turned out 289 times and scored 19 goals.

He told raithrovers.net: "I'm delighted to sign in my testimonial year and am looking forward to getting back out there next season. The club is definitely on the rise and I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A graduate of the old Raith Rovers Youth Academy, Matthews signed a two-year apprenticeship in May 2013. His first appearance then came in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United in July 2013.

He made his first start against Dumbarton on the last day of the season on Saturday, May 2, 2015. The game finished 2-2. Two weeks later, the midfielder was offered and signed a two-year contract.

Within the first three months of the following season, 19-year-old Matthews had played at both Ibrox and Parkhead for Raith and started at home against Hibs. Manager at the time Ray McKinnon liked to choose him for the big occasions.

Matthews then established himself as a first team regular, going on to make his 150th appearance against Stranraer in the 2018/19 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also part of John McGlynn’s team that won promotion back to the Championship in 2019/20.

In 2022/23, Ross played a pivotal part in Rovers’ Challenge Cup win, scoring a wonderful goal in the semi-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. He deputised for the suspended captain Kyle Benedictus and wore the armband in the final win over Queen of the South.

He then suffered an injury that kept him out of action for just short of two years. His last start for the club had been against Hamilton on March 23, 2022 in a 2-0 win at New Douglas Park before he returned to the matchday squad for the 4-3 win over Partick Thistle on December 8, 2023.

He then returned to action in a Fife derby win over Dunfermline on January 2, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since breaking back into the team last season, he has continued to show his class and quality both on and off the pitch.

Raith boss Ian Murray said: "It's great we have managed to keep Ross in his testimonial season. Our aim was to get him back and playing, and the fact we've got him back is testament to our medical team and Ross’ strength. He's a versatile player with quality and there is more to come.