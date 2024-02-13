John Martin (right) and fellow co-boss Kev Smith (left) are pictured with Jordan McKenzie, who scored a hat-trick in a friendly win last Saturday (Pic by Ross McQuade)

Glens, whose scheduled home league game against second-bottom Luncarty last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, instead won 4-0 in a hastily-arranged friendly against amateur outfit Greig Park Rangers.

The Warout Stadium side go into the Kinnoull match on 12 points from 17 fixtures, just one below fourth-bottom Crossgates Primrose and safety with 13 games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glens co-manager John Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette: “Kinnoull are in the bottom three with ourselves so we’re looking to try and get three points out of that.

"It’s a crucial time of the season.

"We’re more or less at full strength because Kyle Bell’s back to full fitness. We’ve got a couple of wee knocks here and there but nothing too bad.

"We failed to get an astro pitch to play Greig Park Rangers so we ended up playing on the pitches at the top of Warout to get guys minutes.

"We had a look at a few under-20s so it was a good exercise. Jordan McKenzie got three goals and Jay Bridgeford scored as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glens go into the Luncarty game having drawn their last three league matches, against Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Jeanfield Swifts and Crossgates Primrose.

"We really feel we should have won the first two of those games after losing goals in the last minute,” Martin said.

"It’s maybe been down to a lack of concentration or mistakes from us late in games.

“In the game against Crossgates we weren’t really up to the standard that myself and Kev (fellow co-boss Kev Smith) have set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s been points dropped in the last three games overall. We don’t feel our current league position is a fair reflection of our squad.

"We are unbeaten in the new year so we’re trying to stay positive.

"We’ll go to Kinnoull on Saturday and hopefully get the points we’re looking for to start climbing out of that bottom three.