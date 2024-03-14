Ross Matthews is thrilled to be back in Raith starting 11 after two years of injury hell (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

After appearing just six times last season and not at all this campaign until January, the 28-year-old central midfielder has at last been enjoying a steady run in the starting line-up for recent Raith matches, as he finally gets a prolonged chance to re-establish himself at the club he first joined back in 2013.

"I'm not going to lie to you, the last two years have been horrendous,” Matthews told RaithTV.

"It's been difficult struggling with injury, especially the first year, I couldn't quite get to the bottom of it.

"But I obviously can't thank all the staff that have come in here this year - John Potter, Lauren (Low), the physio staff - enough.

"This year I've had a proper end goal and it's made such a difference.

"Since I came back from Christmas I've obviously been feeling good, it's just been taking my time to get my fitness back and I'm feeling better than ever now.

"So it's finally some light at the end of the tunnel. It has been difficult but I'm so glad to be back.

"It's such a good feeling being back in there and winning. We've got a massive squad and you see the talent we've got on the bench, it's been like that all season.

"It's up to the gaffer but it wouldn't surpise me if he rotates it.

"We've definitely got guys that can come in and do just as good a job.”

When asked if he was ready to start a new chapter in his footballing career as Raith vie with fellow Scottish Championship title challengers Dundee United in an ultra competitive fight to finish top of the pile and earn an automatic spot in the Scottish Premiership for next season, Matthews replied: "One hundred per cent. And hopefully the start of that chapter is going up this season.

"It's a great changing room. We've got so much quality in the squad. You look at the bench with some of the guys that are coming on, it makes a massive difference.