Andrew Barrowman is in his first season as Raith Rovers' chief executive (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

After finishing a lowly seventh in the Scottish Championship last season, Raith’s new-look team – featuring exciting signings including goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, midfielder Josh Mullin and strikers Callum Smith and Jack Hamilton – already have more league points than the whole of last term and are vying for the title with Dundee United.

"There's been a huge turnaround," Barrowman told the Fife Free Press. "That's not just on us in board terms, I think in terms of how the business operates financially, staffing and everything that goes with running a football club or running a business.

"It's been an incredible turnaround but we're not finished. We've not even started to be honest. Obviously we have put together a squad that we hope can be challenging near the top of the table.

"I would say there was quite a big overall, not just on the football side but there have been all sorts of things going on at the club. The way the team has come together so quickly, in that instance I would say it has taken us by surprise a little bit.

"But certainly the players that we signed in the summer, we all felt were capable. Of course you need a bit of luck and you need things to fall into place after you make those signings.”

Raith have already signed midfielder Kyle Turner on loan from Ross County during the January transfer window and Barrowman was asked if he is expecting any more imminent new arrivals.

"We’re active,” he added. “There are one or two things bubbling in the background.

"We would like to add in certain positions but if the right player doesn’t come up or it’s not the right thing, there’s lots of different factors.