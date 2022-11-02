'It’s been an incredibly bad time for him' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray chuffed striker Lewis Vaughan is back after lengthy injury absence

Vaughan plays his first game in 14 months v Thistle (Pic by Craig Brown/SNS)

Vaughan, 26, who has suffered four serious knee injuries in his career and spent several months out, returned from his latest 14-month absence as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Partick and is in contention to figure again at home to Hamilton this Saturday.

“It’s brilliant having Lewis back,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I’m really chuffed for him.

"His injuries have been well documented. It’s been an incredibly bad time for him but he’s shown great character to get back.

"We’re ecstatic first and foremost for Lewis, plus the club and the supporters.

"It’s a huge bonus for us. I’ve seen his qualities and he’s got such good quality.

"Considering the bad injuries he’s had his movement is really good. He's just one of those natural really good footballers.

"We’re very lucky to have him and now it’s up to us to look after him and try and keep him fit.

"Lewis is in contention to start against Hamilton. Kyle Connell had a really good game at the weekend so it would be hard at the moment to dislodge Kyle, but he’s certainly shown myself in the last few weeks he’s ready.

"I wouldn’t have any worries about throwing Lewis in, be that at the start of the game, half-time, chasing a goal, whatever it is, that’s how good he’s been.

"Normally when you have someone out for so long you’re very reluctant to show him too early.

"But he’s been so good in training with his attitude and appetite, he’s got no pain.

"He may have to wait another couple of weeks to start a game but he certainly comes heavily into our thinking now.”

Murray – who will be joined in the dugout this weekend by newly appointed assistant manager Colin Cameron – gave an update on injuries within his squad.

"We’ve been missing a few the last couple of weeks,” he said.

"We’ve missed Jamie Gullan, Ethan Ross, Connor McBride, Ryan Nolan and Thomas Laing.

"So we’ve been a wee bit light on bodies – John Frederiksen just came back into the squad on Saturday – so we’ve probably been lighter than people have realised.

