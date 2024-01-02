Four months after finding out that his team had been docked three points by the East of Scotland League for illegally fielding a player under the age of 16, Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin admits that the decision still pains him.

John Martin hopes being docked three points earlier this season doesn't come back to haunt his side

Martin’s team’s young substitute, a striker, came on for the final 10 minutes of a 5-0 home Premier Division loss to Jeanfield Swifts on Tuesday, August 1, leading to a points deduction which dropped Glens into the relegation zone. With every point garnered being extremely precious in Glens’ top flight survival bid this season, Martin knows the verdict could come back to haunt the Warout Stadium outfit when the 2023-24 campaign wraps up in five months’ time.

"Being docked the three points still stings me to be honest,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t want to dwell on it too much, but how you can get deducted points for trying to promote youth is just beyond belief.

"Not having those three points could make a big difference come the end of the season as well.

"It’s not just where we’re sitting in the league at the moment that matters. It’s small margins and it might come back to bite us.

"I think the law requiring East of Scotland Football League teams to play boys that are over the age of 16 should be abolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially when other leagues in the pyramid system don’t follow that rule and they get away with it.

"But seemingly it’s a rule that the East of Scotland League stand by and we’ve got to follow it.

"But if it’s available it should be applied across the board.”

Glenrothes currently sit third bottom in the Premier Division with nine points from 14 matches after their scheduled league fixture at Dundonald Bluebell last Saturday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still optimistic we can get out of the relegation zone,” Martin said.

"There are still a lot of points to play for.

"I’m not majorly concerned with where we are in the league to be honest.

"In every game we’ll try and get as many points as we can.”