'It's crazy we're so far ahead of fifth place': Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith assesses Kirkcaldy club's incredible Scottish Championship season so far

Callum Smith is thrilled with Raith Rovers' current league position (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Not only do second-placed Raith have that mammoth buffer in terms of the play-offs’ cut-off point, they are also only separated from leaders Dundee United – who they have taken four points out of six against – by goal difference having accumulated 44 points from 21 matches.

Former Airdrieonians forward Smith, 24, whose side have lost their last three in league and cup, told the Fife Free Press: "I probably am surprised that we’re still level on points with United at the top despite us losing a couple of league games recently.

"When you get beat like that you are kind of expecting to drift away. But the fact we’re still in there just shows how well we’ve done this season and how good a start it's been. We’re still bang in there and that’s all we’re concerned about.

“At the start of the season we knew we were going to do well because some of the boys we’ve got are brilliant and we’ve got a good squad.

"But I didn’t think we would do this well, especially with the big gap we’ve created, it’s crazy. We’re quite far in front of fifth and we just want to maintain that.

"We’ve actually done very well against Dundee United when we’ve played them. Obviously we want to try and take it all the way the best we can. We know it’s going to be tough because they’re a good side as well.

"But we need to get back to winning ways now and make sure we keep in touch with United.”

Having beaten Inverness by the odd goal in both of the sides’ Scottish Championship meetings so far this term, Raith host Duncan Ferguson’s side again this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm. Title rivals United host Dunfermline Athletic at the same time.

“Three defeats in a row are no really what you want,” Smith said. “But we’ve had such a great start to the season that it was always eventually going to happen. You’re not going to go a season without losing a game, that’s crazy.

"We need to try and respond as best we can, starting with Inverness on Saturday and we’ll take it from there.

"Inverness games have been hard this season. They’re a tough opponent for us.

"We’re at home as well so we need to go and try to take the game to them and hopefully get a good result.”