'It's good trying to get one over my dad' - Raith Rovers ace Ross Millen relishing taking on his Morton assistant gaffer father in Championship race

Millen playing for Raith (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Partick Thistle put seventh-placed Raith on 19 points from 13 games, two adrift of Morton who beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4-0 on Friday to be three points behind leaders Ayr United.

"I’m just happy that I’ve moved out and got my own house with my missus!” Ross told the Fife Free Press. “I’m only kidding on.

"My dad’s not like that to be fair. When it comes to game day we don’t speak which is funny but it’s always good coming up against him and trying to get one over him.

"It’s always a good laugh when I come up against my old man. He’s still got that father figure effect where he gives you the fear of death.

"The best bit of advice he ever gave me was: ‘Do your talking with your feet, don’t talk too much, keep your head down, keep working hard and see where it takes you’.

"I think Morton will be there or thereabouts. They have experienced players who have played in the Premiership."

Although seventh-placed Raith are just two points off second spot, Millen is philosophical about their hopes this term.

“Right now I think the only thing we need to think about is the next game and not get ahead of ourselves,” Millen said.

"There’s a lot of teams that are going to go for the league and they’ve got bigger budgets than Raith Rovers.

"We just need to keep the head down and go game by game.

"The Scottish Championship is very competitive. Anybody can beat anybody on their day which makes it quite exciting.

"If you’re a fan watching the games anything can happen. It’s a mental league. There’s not a lot between the teams.”

Millen has been an ever present for Raith this term since joining on a two-year deal after leaving English outfit Scunthorpe United whom he played 20 games for last season.

"There’s a lot more bigger guys down south,” he added. “And the ball gets played more direct, although there were a few teams who played football a wee bit, like Forest Green Rovers.

"I loved it down there but the opportunity came to work with Ian Murray, he spoke really well to me and I’m really enjoying my football just now working under him.

"It’s good to get players back in the squad again. Lewis Vaughan was backed involved at the weekend after being out for a long time, that was great.

"Ross Matthews is back fit now as well and Tom Laing is not far away. That is just going to help the team and hopefully kick us on.”

On this Saturday’s home league game for Raith against strugglers Hamilton Accies, former Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, Clyde, Queen’s Park and Kilmarnock ace Millen added: “I think over the years, even when I’ve played Hamilton with all my different other clubs, they have always been a tough team to play.

"They are quite young this year so they’ll be really energetic as well, like we are.

"Hamilton are going through a tough time but they’re definitely going to click at some point.

