Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton celebrates after scoring the winner in a 1-0 league success against Dundee United at Tannadice in the sides' last meeting on December 16 (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Although Ian Murray, manager of the second-placed Kirkcaldy outfit, goes into the top-of-the-table clash with his side having lost its last five fixtures in league and cups, Raith are still sitting just four points adrift of the Tangerines with 14 matches remaining.

"I think we have to be very proud of our record against United this season," Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I know it’s only one team but obviously the resources that they have far outgun us and everyone else in the league.

"The fact is that we have been really competitive against them and I think that to be where we are at this stage of the season with them in the league is fantastic.

Ian Murray and Jim Goodwin will lock horns again this Friday (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

"I know it’s all ifs, buts and maybes but if it was maybe another team in the league we could be five or six points clear ourselves.

"Albeit our results lately haven’t been great and our performances have been below what they were, I think the bigger picture is that we all have to be really, really proud of where we are.

"But it’s job half done. We have to kick on now, try and find our form again and our swagger a little bit and if we don’t win the league, get as close as we possibly can to doing so and then if we’re in this division next season, try and improve again.”

Although Friday’s match is clearly of vital importance as to who ultimately wins Scotland’s second tier and is promoted to the Scottish Premiership, Murray doesn’t think it will be definitive.

"I don't think this game is a must win for us and I don't think it's a must not lose either,” he added.

"But I certainly think that if Dundee United win the game they're massive favourites, that's for sure.

"I don't see them losing a seven-point gap for the rest of the season, although we would always keep plugging away.

"I think if we win the game it puts us back in the mix and that's it.

"It might give us a bit more breathing space from teams behind us.

"So it's a tricky one. We've still got to play United again as well up at Tannadice so it is hard to tell.

"There's no doubt about it, for example, that if the game's a draw on Friday it's a better point for United than it us for us in terms of trying to win the league.

"But it might be a really, really crucial point for us in the long run of being in the top two or three.”

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers have announced that a testimonial match for long serving striker Lewis Vaughan will be played at Stark’s Park against Hibernian on Wednesday, March 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Vaughan, who first joined Raith in January 2012, has since made 240 first team appearances, scoring 85 goals.