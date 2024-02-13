Euan Murray in action for Raith Rovers in 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on January 6 (Pic by Tony Fimister)

"It's been frustrating," Murray told the Fife Free Press. "It's been a wee bit stop/start for me the last month.

"I've had a few things that I've played through at times. I've had to go off in games which is a real frustration for me.

"I had a shoulder problem, I had a groin problem as well which kept me out for a few weeks to be fair.

"It's funny as well because I've never really had a muscular problem in years.

"Obviously being 30 now I don't know if it's just the miles on the clock are going up or whatever. I've always been brought up with: 'You don't go off no matter what'.

"But sometimes you need to put the team above yourself, you need to drop your ego and pride and say: 'I'm not right to play here', which is difficult to do because of the way I've been brought up in my career.

"We've got a really good team in terms of rehab at the club and I feel good now which is the main thing.

"I've managed to get a couple of weeks training behind me. Hopefully now I can keep a clean bill of health until the end of the season and help the boys push on as much as I can.”

Second-placed Raith are vying with Dundee United for the Scottish Championship title with 14 games remaining and Murray admits the Kirkcaldy side are surpassing expectations he had when joining last summer after leaving Hartlepool United.

He added: "To be perfectly honest with you I would probably say this season with Raith has gone better than I expected when I signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew the good work and the foundations that were being laid at the club behind the scenes.

"There was obviously a lot of talk, even when I went back for pre-season at Hartlepool, about the moves that Raith were making for players and changes being made to the stadium and what not.

"So I knew that was going on but obviously the first half of the season probably surpasses most folk's expectation.