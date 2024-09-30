Jack Hamilton: Raith Rovers can 'kick on now' after ending Falkirk's unbeaten run

28-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KIRKCALDY. Stark's Park. Raith Rovers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 8. Goal Raith Rovers, Jack Hamilton 9 from a penalty just with Nicky Hogarth 1 getting hands to the ball.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton says his team-mates are ready to “kick on” and push themselves up the William Hill Championship table after ending high-flying Falkirk’s 43-match unbeaten league run.

The Stark’s Park side secured a maiden win for boss Neill Collins last Saturday afternoon, with Hamilton scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 11 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the 1-0 victory, he said: “We’ve had a tricky start to the season but he has come in and been brilliant with us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve really got on board with him. I’m delighted we got three points for him.

28-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KIRKCALDY. Stark's Park. Raith Rovers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 8. Goal Raith Rovers, Jack Hamilton 9 from a penalty just with Nicky Hogarth 1 getting hands to the ball.

“I managed to come back a bit early from injury when I came on at Dunfermline and then he started me in the next game against Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Training has been really good with him. He’s done a lot of work with us on ways he wants us to play with and without the ball.

"It worked against Falkirk with the game plan he had. We definitely feel we can kick on now.

"We needed to get that win under our belt. I feel we’ve been unlucky with the results we’ve had but that can definitely get us going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton celebrates putting Neill Collins’ side 1-0 up against Falkirk last Saturday during the 1-0 victory (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Hamilton’s converted penalty was his first league goal of the season, and he admitted he was never going to let anyone else take the spot-kick with Dylan Easton – who won the foul and scored his last penalty – lurking.

“(Dylan) Easty scored his last penalty against Partick and I’ve been out injured,” he said. “(Lewis) Vaughany is usually first pick but he was out injured for this one.

“But as soon as we got the penalty, I knew I was getting the ball off Easty. We had a little conversation but I just said ‘I’m the striker, I’m taking it’.

"I just looked down at him! Thankfully it worked out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His powerful strike did just enough to beat Nicky Hogarth, who went the right way.

On his effort, Hamilton added: “He was pointing to the side I went to. But I knew if I hit it hard enough and accurate enough, it’s always going to go in.

“I did have a thought about changing my mind but I’ve scored most of my penalties to that side so I know that with my strength, if I hit it hard enough it’s going to go in.

“The boys were asking me if I was nervous when he got a touch to it but I scored.”