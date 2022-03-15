James Keatings leaves Raith Rovers

James Keatings in action for Raith Rovers. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 30-year-old joined John McGlynn’s side at the start of the season having signed a pre-contract last March whilst at former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

However, the experienced striker, who counts Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United among his former clubs, failed to make an impact at Stark’s Park and joined Montrose in a loan deal in September after playing just three times for Rovers.

He initially moved to Links Park until January but the deal was extended until the end of the season during the winter transfer window.

He scored one goal in 10 appearances during his time with the Gable Endies which was hampered by injuries to his hip and back.

His loan at the League One club has also been cancelled.

A statement from Raith Rovers said: “We have agreed terms with striker James Keatings to terminate his contract with the club due to injury.

“James' loan at Montrose FC has also been cancelled with immediate effect.

“We wish James and his family well for the future.”

Raith boss John McGlynn said Keatings leaves Raith with his own best wishes.

"James is a great character, he’s a really nice boy,” he said.

"Unfortunately he picked up an injury that made it hard for him to train at the level of intensity we needed.

"He went to give it a go at Montrose but he’s not been able to play as much there as everyone would have liked either.