Jamie Gullan vows to make Raith Rovers return if not in Hibs first team plans

Jamie Gullan insists he will be delighted to return to Raith Rovers if his recall to Hibs does not result in game time.

The striker scored his ninth goal of the season in the final match of his loan deal to help Rovers claim a 2-1 win over Peterhead.

Gullan will now swap Kirkcaldy for Malaga with Hibs boss Jack Ross keen to take a closer look at the player during their winter training camp in Spain, and while Raith remain hopeful of securing a return for their top scorer, the 20-year-old admits his focus, for now, is on his parent club.

"My main aim is to go back to Hibs, try to make an impact there, and ultimately get in their squad," he said.

"I've got an important week to try and catch the eye, and see what happens, but if I'm not playing then I will definitely come back to Raith.

"I love it here, and I think everyone can see that.

"It's all about whether I'm going to play football at Hibs. If not, then I'd be delighted to come back here and keep playing games."

Gullan believes he has improved in his second loan spell at Stark's Park and feels ready to make an impact in the Premiership.

"I feel I'm just an all-round much better player," he said.

"There's still some silly mistakes here and there, that's always going to happen, but physically I'm a much better player.

"I'm stronger, faster and finally chipping in with more goals than last season.

"I got one in my first game this time and that set it off. That was important coming and really gave me a confidence boost."

Rovers assistant boss Paul Smith explained that the club are holding talks with Hibs with a view to securing Gullan's return.

"He's done fantastically well and we'd love to keep him," he said. "His development here has been good for Hibs and the player.

"John (McGlynn) has a good track record going back to the likes of Johnny Russell and David Goodwillie of bringing young boys in and you can see where they've ended up.

"Hopefully we'll be able to keep him. We're talking to Hibs just now, and we'll see what happens."