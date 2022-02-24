Jamma working to keep Raith Rovers' morale high

Raith Rovers ‘keeper, Jamie MacDonald. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls Kilmarnock was Raith’s ninth league match in a row without a win and the 35-year-old says as one of the team’s more senior players he is attempting to keep spirits up among his team mates.

“It's been a disappointing run, there's no getting away from that.

“We all want to do better and we all want to win games .

“It's just trying to keep morale high which is difficult when you're not winning.

“It's easy when things are going well for you like when we went on that 15-game unbeaten run earlier in the season, you feel like he can do no wrong and anything you do just seems to work for you.

“But we have the opposite situation just now where it feels like the harder you try the more nothing happens for you almost.

“So it's difficult but the only people that can get us out of this are going to be ourselves.

“We're just going to work hard as we do every day in training, work hard on our game and hopefully get a break.

“We've been in most of these games, they've mostly been draws, I think that Saturday was the first game where we've really not been in it.

“We definitely deserved to lose, aside from that though there's not been much in it and that's the way the league is too. The table shows that.

“If you look at the results week in, week out, anything can happen in this league.

“It's maybe just getting that little rub of the green that we were having earlier in the season.

“Hopefully that will come back and we can kick on, starting this Saturday.”

Partick Thistle, also in the running for a top four spot, are visitors to Stark’s Park this weekend.

They sit just a point behind Rovers with three games in hand, but ‘Jamma’ thinks the Jags’ fixture backlog could work in Raith’s favour.

"Partick are a big club and they're doing really well.

“They're right on us just now and they've got those games in hand, which can be a good thing for them but it can also be bad.

“They have to fit those games in and try to maintain a level of performance over what is going to be a short period of time.

“There's only a couple months left of the season really and they're going to have to fit these games in, but it's important for us to win this game on Saturday regardless.