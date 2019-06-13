Jason Dair steps down as manager of Dundonald Bluebell

Dundonald Bluebell are looking for a new manager following the resignation of Jason Dair.

The Press understands that the 44-year-old has stepped down after 15 months in charge of the Moorside Park outfit in order to take up a coaching position at one of his former clubs, Dunfermline Athletic, where he will reunite with former team mate Stevie Crawford.

The pair won the Coca-Cola Cup with Raith Rovers in 1994 and also went on to play together at Millwall and Dunfermline.

A Bluebell statement read: "It is with regret that the club announce that manager Jason Dair has resigned from his role at the club.

"The club wish to thank Jason for his time at the Bell.

"We will allow the reason to become clear over the next few days and wish Jason all the best in his new role.

"Personally and from all at the club we wish you all the very best in your new role.

"We know it is not something you could (not) turn down."

Dair's assistant, his brother Lee, has been placed in temporary charge while the club assess the situation.