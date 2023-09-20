John Barnes and Gary Mcallister set for Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show
The two VIPS were confirmed this week, and will join Raith legend Paquito at the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - and their addition is set to spark more ticket sales as the last few remaining seats remain on sale.
It will be the first Hall of Fame since the pandemic and a major refurbishment closed the theatre for three years. It re-opens this weekend with a special sold out gala community show.
Mcallister will recall his illustrious career which saw him capped 57 times, win a treble with Liverpool as well as spells with Leeds United and Coventry City.,Since hanging up his boots, the former Motherwell star has managed Leeds and Coventry as well as working as assistant manager or coach at several teams.
Barnes is regarded as one of the greatest English players of all time and a legend among Liverpool fans where he won two league titles and two FA Cups. He also gained 79 caps for his country.
The duo will also join sponsors for a pre-show afternoon lunch with Q&A. One sponsor slot remains available for this - for details email [email protected]
General admission tickets remain on sale at Home of Hopcroft on Kirkcaldy High Street or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof
The show will also induct a batch of Raith legends, including Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop and Jason Thomson, with more to ber unveiled in the coming weeks,.