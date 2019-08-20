John McGlynn apologises for "stinking attitude" during Raith TV interview

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has apologised for his conduct during Saturday's post-match interview with Raith TV.

The 57-year-old's barbed responses to club volunteer Davie Hancock following the 3-2 defeat in Stranraer made national headlines after provoking a negative response from fans on social media.

McGlynn revealed that he has since apologised to Hancock, admitting that his frustration with the manner of the result, as well as being banned from entering the dressing room after the game due to his SFA suspension, were factors in his demeanour.

"I have apologised to Davie," he told the Press.

"You have to put everything into context. I'm sitting in the stand, we've got ourselves into a great position to win the match, then we lose two late goals.

"There's a hell of a lot of frustration, and I'm not allowed to go into the dressing room immediately after the game.

"So the first person I spoke to was Davie, and unfortunately I wasn't in the best of moods.

"My attitude was stinking but it could have been anyone. It didn't matter that it was Davie, the wife, or anyone.

"In the heat of the moment, things boiled over, and I've now spoken to him and apologised.

"He's accepted that, there's no problems, and we move on.

"It was just pure emotion, passion and frustration coming out.

"I may not have been a lifelong Rovers supporter, but this is my life.

"It's more than a job to me."

Having previously lost his composure when being sent to the stand against Dundee, and subsequently pulling his calf muscle after becoming over-animated on the touchline at Dumbarton, the Rovers boss hopes to rein in his temperament in future.

"I'm passionate, and I'm a winner, and there's some things you don't want to change, but obviously I'll need to control myself a wee bit better than I have done recently," McGlynn added.