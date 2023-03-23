News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
34 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

John Rankin: Murray the man for Raith, says Accies boss ahead of cup final

Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin says he is not surprised to see Raith Rovers beginning to flourish under Ian Murray ahead of this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy final between the two sides.

By Ben Kearney
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT

That match takes place at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.15pm, as Raith look to retain the trophy against their Championship rivals, currently bottom of the table.

“I’m not surprised,” ex-Dundee United and Hibs midfielder Rankin said of how Murray has excelled so far in the Stark’s Park hot-seat. “I watched Airdrie a lot last season, an Ian Murray team, and they played free-flowing football with lots of good players and that’s why he took Dylan Easton with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I also saw Scott Brown for Peterhead and he has taken players from League 1 who can influence the championship. Ian’s teams always play good football, are competitive and exciting and expansive.

Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Most Popular

“We have played them three times this season.

“I watched them at Ibrox and you don’t learn a lot from teams playing Rangers or Celtic but I learned that day Raith can do the dirty side of the game as well. They tracked their men, made challenges and did the hard stuff.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Accies manager Rankin believes a cup victory would boost his side's second-tier survival hopes.

He said: “100% it can galvanise our league campaign.

“To win a trophy, then the togetherness and spirit that comes along with that helps enormously.

“We have to concentrate on the game ahead of us but it’s a huge league campaign as well and if we are not successful, then we’ve been able to pick ourselves up before.”

Ian MurrayRaithRaith RoversScott BrownSPFL Trust Trophy