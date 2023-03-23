John Rankin: Murray the man for Raith, says Accies boss ahead of cup final

That match takes place at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.15pm, as Raith look to retain the trophy against their Championship rivals, currently bottom of the table.

“I’m not surprised,” ex-Dundee United and Hibs midfielder Rankin said of how Murray has excelled so far in the Stark’s Park hot-seat. “I watched Airdrie a lot last season, an Ian Murray team, and they played free-flowing football with lots of good players and that’s why he took Dylan Easton with him.

“I also saw Scott Brown for Peterhead and he has taken players from League 1 who can influence the championship. Ian’s teams always play good football, are competitive and exciting and expansive.

Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“We have played them three times this season.

“I watched them at Ibrox and you don’t learn a lot from teams playing Rangers or Celtic but I learned that day Raith can do the dirty side of the game as well. They tracked their men, made challenges and did the hard stuff.”

Accies manager Rankin believes a cup victory would boost his side's second-tier survival hopes.

He said: “100% it can galvanise our league campaign.

“To win a trophy, then the togetherness and spirit that comes along with that helps enormously.