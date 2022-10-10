'John will work to get even better' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray assesses new forward signing

Ian Murray reckons new signing will bring different dimension to his attack (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

“John will add to our attacking play,” Murray told Raith TV. “An international player as well which is great.

"He gives us a little bit different dimension to our attack. A bit of height up there but we have to give him a little bit of time to settle in.

"It’s a market we had looked at, the Scandanavian market. He’s Danish playing for the Faroe Isles bit his last club was in Austria so he’s well travelled.

"He has integrated into the squad very well. The boys have taken to him, he’s taken to them.

"He will bring a little bit more experience. Not huge amounts but a bit more. He’s at a good age, he has good attributes.

"There’s obviously things he needs to work on, he knows that.

"But there’s one thing about the Scandanavian players, they do like to work on things and they demand information. Trying to get better all the time, which will only help our players.

"He’s physically very strong, he’s an athlete, he’s not like a big, wide 6ft 8’, he’s a focal point of attack.

"He should be able to link up the play well with players running off him.

"At times we’ll maybe be under a bit of pressure and need to get the ball a bit longer, we’ve got something to hit.

" It’s really hard to do that as a striker.