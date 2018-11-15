Kay can’t wait for Tayport challenge

Stevie Kay says he’s excited at the challenge ahead of him after arriving as the new manager at Tayport.

The Canniepairt club moved swiftly to bring in former Dundonald Bluebell boss Kay as the new No1 following the departure of Charlie King.

Kay, who has also managed Oakley United and Ballingry Rovers, has a wealth of experience in the junior game and it is hoped his arrival can kick-start Tayport’s season and, longer term, see them again challenge for honours.

Former Glenrothes Juniors manager Willie Campbell will assist Kay and the two will be in the dugout for this first time this weekend when Tayport host Lochee United.

The new manager can’t wait to make his mark on the club.

He said: “We have a young squad and I’m really looking forward to nurturing that.

“With them being young it’s maybe just the decision making at times that will let them down but there’s certainly talent there.

“Maybe adding a couple of more experienced players will help with that decision making on the park.

“They only got beat for the first time at home this season at the weekend so they’ve had a few really good results.”

Kay has been impressed with what he’s seen already and reckons his squad has what it takes to stand up to Lochee, who have yet to taste defeat this season, when the two meet.

“The intensity has been good in training,” said the gaffer.

“It looks as if it’s a really good dressing room and I’m excited about it.

“Lochee are a club I know well and have brought in guys like Garry Kenneth who’s a good asset.

“But for me I couldn’t have asked for a better start as manager because the game gives me a chance to learn a lot about my team.

“I’ll see if they can be brave if they goal one or two goals down - but hopefully it’s about being brave when we go a couple of goals up.”

Kick off on the Canniepairt this weekend is 1.45.