Keep on winning and see where it takes us

Charlie King says it’s crucial his Tayport side keeps winning until the season’s end to keep alive their promotion chances.

Several junior sides will leave the ranks for next season to play in the East of Scotland League.

As well as some leaving from the Super League, in Tayport’s East Premier Division, leaders Musselburgh, third place Haddington, fourth place Blackburn, along with ninth place Tranent, will vacate the junior leagues.

This opens up promotion chances to the Super League for those currently outside the top three, and King says it’s important Tayport, who sit fifth, take advantage of the restructure.

“I’ve never known anything like this throughout my time in football,” said the ‘Port boss.

“At the moment you have from ourselves down to Dunbar and Thornton who could all still be promoted, so it’s important that we keep winning games and stay above those teams until we know what’s going to happen.”

At the weekend Tayport drew 2-2 with Tranent - the game lit up by a stunning 40 yard effort from Alan Tulleth.

“Alan has dug us out a hole a couple of times this season and has that bit of magic,” said King.

It’s derby day on Saturday as King’s Tayport travel to meet Andy Brown’s St Andrews United.

The game is the last of the campaign for Saints, while Tayport are locked in a promotion battle.

‘Port lost a bit of ground on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Tranent at home.

‘Port led the game 2-1, and boss King says he’ll take steps to make sure the side doesn’t let a lead like that slip again.

“I’ll speak to the coaching staff about it, but I’m thinking of putting myself back in just to give us that bit of experience,” he said.

“We need some composure in the middle of the park.”