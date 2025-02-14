Keeper exits Raith Rovers in loan move to League Two
McNeil, who joined Raith from Berwick Rangers three years ago, has found his first team opportunities limited during his time in Kirkcaldy and will be hoping the switch can see him involved in regular action rather than sitting on the bench.
The player made four appearances for Raith in the 2022-’23 season – two in the league and two in the Challenge Cup – but he was unable to dislodge then regular number one Jamie MacDonald from his accustomed spot between the sticks.
And, after MacDonald left in the summer of 2023 to be replaced by Polish stopper Kevin Dabrowski, McNeil again found himself in the role of understudy last term and was loaned to Edinburgh City.
He played twice in the Championship last season.
