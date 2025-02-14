Keeper exits Raith Rovers in loan move to League Two

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
McNeil in action for Raith (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)McNeil in action for Raith (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)
McNeil in action for Raith (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil, 23, who has not made an appearance for the Stark’s Park club this season, has joined League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose on loan for the rest of the 2024-’25 campaign.

McNeil, who joined Raith from Berwick Rangers three years ago, has found his first team opportunities limited during his time in Kirkcaldy and will be hoping the switch can see him involved in regular action rather than sitting on the bench.

The player made four appearances for Raith in the 2022-’23 season – two in the league and two in the Challenge Cup – but he was unable to dislodge then regular number one Jamie MacDonald from his accustomed spot between the sticks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, after MacDonald left in the summer of 2023 to be replaced by Polish stopper Kevin Dabrowski, McNeil again found himself in the role of understudy last term and was loaned to Edinburgh City.

He played twice in the Championship last season.

Related topics:Jamie MacDonaldLeague TwoBonnyrigg RoseStark's ParkKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice