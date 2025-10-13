Keeper has blinder as Thornton Hibs 'steal' win over Preston Athletic

Ciaran Healy, Garry Thomson Joe Kinninmonth celebrate Hibs goal

Thornton Hibs beat Preston Athletic 1-0 at home last Saturday, but they should have done it wearing Dick Turpin masks, writes John Laing.

The East Lothian visitors will wonder how they lost this East of Scotland Football League first division encounter but the answer to that is quite simple – Macauley Jarrett in the home goal, Hibs' man-of-the-match who made some terrific saves.

Athletic had a golden chance to break the deadlock when they won a penalty for Kenzi McGair’s first half foul on Anes Subasic. But Jarrett brilliantly pushed Nicholas Reid's spot kick wide.

Early in the second half, the away side’s Bradley Donaldson shot against the outside of the post before Jarrett denied Stuart Briggs with a fine save.

Both captains, Garry Thomson and Bradley Donaldson, tussle for the ball

At the other end, Sean Cunningham saw a shot cleared off the line after Alex Paredes had spilled Stuart Drummond's free-kick but 'normal service' was resumed when a long clearance found Reid and Jarrett once again came to Hibs’ rescue.

Drummond then blocked Andrew Dempster's netbound effort before Jarrett denied Stuart Briggs. But arguably the Hibs' keeper's best stop came when he dived full length to divert Dempster's powerfully struck shot wide.

In the 89th minute, Thornton substitute Daniel McNab sent in a fierce angled drive which Paredes tipped onto bar, but Garry Thomson nipped in to score a close range winner from the rebound.

Hibs, fourth with 19 points from ten matches, host Tynecastle in tghe league this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.